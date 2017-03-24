Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Content may be a critical part of your marketing toolkit, but do you know how it performs against your business goals?

Join our digital marketing and data science experts from Cardinal Path and Intel as they demonstrate how to use content attribution – both practically and strategically – as a lever to directly impact revenue growth.

Attend this webinar and learn:

setting baseline content KPIs and aligning to audience.

identifying the value of your content to better inform your team.

understanding what a successful content path looks like.

discovering the value of always-on content vs. campaign content.

Register today for Content Attribution: Identifying content that converts” produced by Digital Marketing Depot and sponsored by Cardinal Path.