Dex Media acquires YP Holdings to expand its SMB marketing automation platform
New company, to be called DexYP, says it will keep YP.com local search directory alive.
Matt McGee on July 3, 2017 at 9:57 am
Dex Media has announced its acquisition of YP holdings in a deal that brings together two rival marketing companies that focus on the local and small business space.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Wall Street Journal reported before the announcement that Dex is spending $600 million. The new company will be called DexYP.
Best known as a phone book publisher and online local search portal, Dex Media also offers a digital marketing automation platform for small and local businesses called Thryv (formerly DexHub).
