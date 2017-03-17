Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
DMOZ has officially closed after nearly 19 years of humans trying to organize the web
The closure marks the final end of a chapter of humans trying to organize the web.
DMOZ — the Open Directory Project — officially closed today. The move comes three days later than originally planned. It marks the end of an era of humans trying to catalog the entire web.
DMOZ was a project designed to organize the web using volunteer human editors and born during a time when a rival to the dominant Yahoo Directory was seen as needed. Nearly 19 years later, neither directory lives, with machine-powered search engines having made them archaic.
Unlike with the Yahoo Directory, the DMOZ site continues to operate, at least with a home page that says it is closed. It also links to a mirror copy of the last version of DMOZ before it closed.
