Today’s Google doodle is a tribute to Dolores del Río on what would have been the actress’s 112th birthday.

Born in Mexico, Del Río had an acting career that reached iconic status during the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. She is credited with being the first Latin American actress to become a major Hollywood film star, earning leading roles first in silent films like “What Price Glory?” and then moving to “talkies” in the 1930s.

In addition to her film career, Del Río was a philanthropist and supporter of the arts. According to Google’s blog post on the doodle, she was the first woman to be part of a Cannes Film Festival jury and co-founded the Society for Protection of the Artistic Treasures of Mexico.

In 1970, she helped open a child care center for Mexican Actor’s Guild members.

The doodle leads to a search for “Dolores del Río” and includes the usual sharing icon.

Google defines Del Río as, “… a trailblazer for women in Hollywood and beyond,” with a legacy that continues to endure in both American and Mexican cinema.