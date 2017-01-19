Everything you need to know about SEO, delivered every Thursday.

DuckDuckGo, the privacy search engine that allows users to search without fear of queries being tracked, surpassed a total 10-billion searches last year, with four-billion of those searches happening in 2016.

The site also said it had its biggest day ever already this year, serving up 14 million searches on January 10, 2017.

“People are actively seeking out ways to reduce their digital footprint online,” says DuckDuckGo’s release, noting that a Pew Research study reported 40% of people believe search engines shouldn’t retain information about a user’s online activity.

As part of the announcement, DuckDuckGo named nine organizations it supported in 2016, with donations totaling $225,000, including Freedom of the Press Foundation, OpenBSD Foundation, Tor Project, Fight for the Future and Riseup Labs.