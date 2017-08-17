Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Bing Ads’ testing of Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) is expanding to and now available to US advertisers.

From Thursday’s announcement:

DSA is designed to help advertisers increase their impression volume, increase search term coverage and drive incremental clicks and conversions, while reducing the burdens of campaign set up and day-to-day management.

Advertisers using DSA in Google AdWords will find the DSA structure in Bing Ads familiar. Ads are served by landing page content rather than keywords the advertiser enters. Bing Ads crawls the advertiser’s website to identify a landing page that’s related to the search query and dynamically generates ad titles that fit the query. The ads are then served with the generic ad copy the advertiser has entered.

To get started, select “Dynamic Search Ads” when setting up a new campaign in Bing Ads. Advertisers can target all pages on their site or limit the crawl to specific pages.

DSA can be set up in the Bing Ads UI, the API and through the Google Import tool. Kenshoo also supports Bing Ads DSA setup and management.

To sign up for the pilot, fill out the online form.