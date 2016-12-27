At the beginning of the year, BrightLocal conducted its annual Local SEO Industry Survey, which seeks to gauge the general mood and outlook of professionals in the local search space. At the time, 78 percent of respondents believed that 2016 would be a “good” or “great” year for business. Now, as the year comes to a close, one can only wonder: Were they right?

Local SEO continues to be a thriving niche within the search industry. And this year, while relatively quiet, still saw some major developments that impacted how local search practitioners perform their jobs.

Midway through the year, Google launched “Promoted Pins” on Google Maps, giving marketers a new paid option to incorporate into their local marketing mix. Will Scott’s article discussing this new ad type in more detail made it into our top 10, suggesting that local SEO practitioners may soon be expanding into local PPC as well.

Then, in September, businesses were hit with an update to Google’s local ranking algorithm, dubbed “Possum” by the local SEO community. This update was thought to be the largest adjustment to the local search results since the Pigeon update of 2014, reportedly impacting 64 percent of local SERPs. The local search community certainly took note, as columnist Joy Hawkins’ Possum explainer was our top local search column of the year.

So, was 2016 a great year for SEO? Check out our top 10 local search columns from the past 12 months and decide for yourself!

Methodology: Columns published in 2016 are ranked in order of page views measured by Google Analytics. Data includes all columns published through November 30, 2016. Social data provided by SharedCount.