The haunting images that make up today’s Google doodle are a tribute to Japanese artist Eiko Ishioka on what would have been her 79th birthday.

Recognized for her work creating Oscar-winning costume designs for movies like 1992’s “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” — or the costumes and set designs she created for Broadway’s “M. Butterfly” that earned her a multiple Tony nominations — Ishioka began her career as a graphic designer.

From the Google Doodle Blog:

Born and raised in Tokyo, Ishioka pursued a career in graphic design at a time when there were few women in the industry. Despite the challenges she faced, Ishioka pushed through boundaries both socially and artistically. Her early print ads evoked many of the same themes that would later define her costume design: bold, surreal, and consistently unexpected.

Today’s doodle leads to a search for “Eiko Ishioka” and includes a slideshow with the following five images highlighting her work:

Google calls Ishioka iconic, and her artistry revolutionary.