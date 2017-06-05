Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Enterprise Social Media Management Software: A Marketer’s Guide–All new sixth edition
Updated for 2017 with the latest industry statistics, developing market trends, vendor profiles, and product updates!
MarTech Today’s latest publication of the “Enterprise Social Media Management Software: A Marketer’s Guide examines the market for enterprise social media management software (ESMMS) and the considerations involved in implementing ESMMS platforms. The 68-page report reviews the explosion of ESMMS, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges in social media management.
Finding the appropriate social media management tool for your business can be a challenge. MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Social Media Management Software: A Marketer’s Guide” provides a framework for deciding if you need and EMMS solution, details the capabilities of the leading platforms, and compares offerings from leading vendors.
In this guide you will learn:
- Who the key players are in the ESMMS market
- What you should look for in a social media management software solution
- How recent social media and marketing trends are impacting this market
Also included in the report are profiles of 18 leading ESMMS vendors, pricing charts, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to download “Enterprise Social Media Management Software: A Marketer’s Guide.”
