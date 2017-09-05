SMX workshops are conducted by the world’s leading subject matter experts in SEO, SEM, social and digital. Choose from one of six amazing options and join us on Monday, October 23 to attend. All pre-conference workshops will be held at the Westin Times Square in NYC.

Each workshop provides:

a full day of in-depth instruction from respected search marketing leaders,

an intimate learning and networking experience with like-minded professionals, and

actionable takeaways that you’ll put to use immediately.

Select from one of our six outstanding SMX workshops:

Advanced SEO Training: Learn best practices directly from Bruce Clay, the world-renowned SEO industry expert. The Advanced SEO Training course offers a detailed overview of critical ranking and placement techniques to overcome competition for top search engine rankings for desired keywords. Learn more.

Certified Knowledge Advanced AdWords: AdWords is at the core of many companies’ digital campaigns. Effective and efficient PPC campaigns make the difference between success and failure and can dramatically impact your bottom line. Join SEM expert Brad Geddes for an intensive AdWords course that will teach you best practices and advanced concepts and strategies that are based upon a decade of research and testing. Learn more.

Mastering Social Media Advertising: Designed for paid social media marketing practitioners and managers, you’ll get a deep dive into getting more out of paid social — from advanced-level learning on creative strategies to efficiently managing all your paid campaigns. SMX’s own Ginny Marvin will lead this workshop which features seven experts, all bringing their own expertise and perspective. Learn more.

Essential Online Marketing Tactics for E-commerce: Is your company selling directly to consumers? Are you moving from the physical shelf to the digital shelf? Are your consumers making more and more of their purchasing decisions online? If so, this workshop is perfect for you. Join workshop presenter Benjamin Spiegel for all the right e-commerce moves! Learn more.

Hardcore Technical SEO Tactics & Techniques: If you deal with big SEO problems, work in a large enterprise, or have a site with millions (or billions) of web pages, you need hardcore technical SEO knowledge at the ready. Taught by Stone Temple Consulting’s CEO Eric Enge, this is a true master class, loaded with advanced content. Learn more.

Mastering Conversion Rate Optimization: Whether exploring conversion rate optimization for the first time or dreaming of website personalization, a new and free testing tool from Google called Google Optimize will help you not only learn about your target audience segments, but generate more revenue from them. Led by industry leader Jon Meck, this workshop will have you running optimization tests by the end of the day! Learn more.

SMX workshop participants rave about their experiences:

“This course will greatly enhance your ability to increase your search rankings which will result in greater search engine generated traffic.” – Bruce Clay SEO workshop attendee “The seminar was probably worth far more than 10 times the cost. I was astounded to see how much useful information Brad was able to deliver in one day. I’m a little overwhelmed just thinking about where to start with all the positive changes I can now make with our internet marketing.” – Rick D. – Minneapolis, MN

Customize your SMX East experience AND save:

All Access and Workshop combo: Get the complete package for only $2,795, a savings of $500 compared to on-site rates. Or, if you’ve registered for an All Access Pass and would like to upgrade with a workshop, just pay an additional $900.

Workshop Pass: Just looking for a one day workshop intensive? You can do that, too, for just $995, a $200 savings compared to on-site rates.

If you’re just interested in attending the SMX East conference October 24-26, that’s fine, too! For only $1,895, you’ll get full access to all conference sessions, keynotes, clinics, networking activities, WiFi and hot meals.

Some opinions expressed in this article may be those of a guest author and not necessarily Search Engine Land. Staff authors are listed here.