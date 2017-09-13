Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Facebook will stop displaying Instant Articles within Messenger
Messenger added support for Instant Articles 14 months ago, but 14 months ago, Facebook’s proprietary format had fewer problems.
Tim Peterson on September 13, 2017 at 9:00 am
Fourteen months after Facebook’s Messenger added support for its parent company’s proprietary article format, Messenger will no longer display the Instant Article version of a link when opened within the messaging app. The news was first reported on Tuesday by TechCrunch and confirmed by a Facebook spokesperson.
To read more about Messenger’s decision to remove support for Instant Articles, check out the full version of this article on Marketing Land.
