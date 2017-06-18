Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

To celebrate Father’s Day, today’s Google doodle revisits artwork from this year’s May 14th Mother’s Day doodle — only this, time it’s the cactus family’s dad taking care of his baby cacti.

Google’s Father’s Day doodle includes five panels, the first with only the father-figure cactus standing tall. Other images depict the dad-cactus doing his child’s hair, blowing a balloon back and forth, giving the kids a bath, and showing them how to shave.

The doodle leads to a search for “Father’s Day 2017” and includes the usual sharing icon. Currently, it’s being displayed on Google’s U.S. homepage, in addition to a number of its international pages, including the UK, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, the Netherlands, India, Japan and more.

In case you missed it, here’s Google’s Mother’s Day doodle to compare:

Some of the hardest working dads I know are part of the Search Engine Land team, and I couldn’t be more proud to be their colleague. I wish them — and all the great dads out there — a very, happy Father’s Day!