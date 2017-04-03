Today’s Google doodle honors Fazlur Rahman Khan, the architect and engineer behind some of the world’s tallest buildings during the latter part of the 20th century.

Born in East Bengal, British India, in 1947, Khan completed his graduate work in the US, eventually working in the Skidmore, Owings & Merrill design firm in Chicago. Khan designed Chicago’s 100-story John Hancock Center and the Willis Tower, formerly known as the Sears Tower, which held rank as the world’s tallest building for 22 years.

According to the Google Doodle blog post covering Khan’s accomplishments, he initiated the “trussed tube” and the “bundled tube” structural systems used to construct skyscrapers. Khan was named “Construction’s Man of the Year” by Engineering News-Record in 1972.

“A humanitarian in his personal as well as professional life, he was inspired by the belief that his work had a positive impact and he encouraged other engineers not to lose track of the purpose of their profession,” writes Khan’s daughter, Yasmin Sabina Khan.

Designed by doodler Lydia Nichols, the image highlights Khan’s work on what would have been his 88th birthday. The doodle leads to a search for “Fazlur Rahman Khan” and includes a sharing icon to post the doodle on social pages or send via email.