Flickr has rolled out a “similarity search” option that allows users to go deeper into their initial set of search results by clicking on an image to find the photo they want.

“Today, we’re introducing similarity search, which uses advanced technology to allow you to discover visually similar photos without much work on your end,” writes head of Flickr, Xanthe Travlos.

According to the announcement, after searching for a photo, you can click the “…” in the upper right corner of a photo within the search results to see images similar to the one you clicked.

Flickr offered the following GIF to show how the new search option works: