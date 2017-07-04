Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is celebrating today’s Fourth of July holiday with a doodle inspired by the U.S.’s first National Parks Service Director and noted conservationist Stephen Mather.

The red, white and blue logo leads to a search for “Fourth of July,” and includes images of deer, bears, moose and other animals you may find in one of America’s 58 national parks.

According to Google, Mather’s birthday was also on July 4th. He was named director of the the National Parks Service — often cited as “Amercia’s best idea” — in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson who created the NPS the same year.

“Over a century old, America’s national parks span 84 million acres and host more than 275 million visitors every year,” writes Google on its Google Doodle Blog.

It was 241 years ago today the Continental Congress voted to adopt America’s Declaration of Independence and proclaim freedom from Great Britain. For all those celebrating, Search Engine Land wishes you a happy Fourth of July!