Google has updated their iOS keyboard extension, Gboard to add 15 new languages, voice typing, new emojis and Google doodles.

The new languages include Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Polish, Romanian, Swedish, Catalan, Hungarian, Malay, Russian, Latin American Spanish and Turkish. To add these languages to Gboard, go to “Languages” > “Add Language.”

Voice typing was also added. Just press the microphone button and talk. It will then listen and type out what it hears you saying. This was one of the biggest missing features that consumers wanted on Gboard.

Gboard now supports the latest emojis from iOS 10.

Finally, Google added their doodles to the keyboard. After you type the G on the Gboard, you will be presented with today’s doodle.

You can download Gboard for iOS free in the App store.

FYI, I’ve been trying to download the update all morning, but it is not installing for me. I am not sure if it is a specific issue for me or more widespread.