Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has updated its Gboard again this year, this time adding new emoji search features, phrase suggestions and multiple search results for Android users.

Anyone who can actually draw recognizable figures on their phone now can search for an emoji by drawing it directly on their screen. Google says your drawing will “automatically be recognized” and offer up relevant emoji options.

In addition to finding emojis by drawing them, the Android Gboard has added phrase suggestions, anticipating what you’re about to type. Google says its phrase suggestion feature is being rolled out in English today but will come to more languages soon.

The latest Gboard update also includes new multiple search results.

“When you’re searching in the keyboard, we’ll now offer multiple results for you to browse through, making it easier to search and share in any app,” writes Google product manager Reena Lee. “In addition, on a card, you can click through to go to Maps, call a business, or watch a YouTube video.”

This is the fifth Gboard update we’ve covered this year — the second update for the Android version. In March, Gboard for android got suggestions for emojis and GIFs, as well as a Google Translate option.