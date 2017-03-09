Google has rolled a number of new features for GBoard for Android — the keyboard app it originally launched on iOS devices.

Android users now will see emoji and GIF suggestions as they type, and they’ll be able to share GIFs in supported apps, including Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, Hangouts and Allo. The latest updates also include improved voice-typing, more keyboard themes and search features for right-to-left languages.

“Now for the first time in right-to-left languages (think Arabic, Hebrew and Farsi), you can tap on the arrow or the G in the suggestion strip and get access to new search features, including web, GIF and emoji,” writes Reena Lee, a Google product manager, on the Google Search Blog.

There is also a new Google Translate option — showcased in the GIF here — that lets users click a Translate icon from the features menu to translate instantly whatever they are typing.

Google says the updates are available now, as long as users have the latest version of the app.