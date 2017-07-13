Consumers across the US can now book appointments with salons and spas through Google.

Beauty is the second category of appointment bookings available through Google in the US. In December 2016, consumers in select cities could book fitness classes through the Reserve with Google site, as well as Google Search and Maps. That functionality rolled out to the entire US in March.

Users can select their appointment time, see pricing and submit their information to reserve a time. Those with Google Wallet enabled can also pay for services if supported.

Google first started testing booking appointments right from a business listing in Search in 2015. Merchants must have a Google My Business account and be working with one of the booking partners to be eligible for Reserve with Google. Google already partners with MINDBODY, Full Slate, Front Desk, Appointy, zingFit, Genbook, SalonRunner, Rosy, Yocale and Wellness Living and will be adding many more partners, including Booksy, Envision, MyTime, Schedulicity, Setmore, Shore, SimpleSpa, SuperSalon and TimeTrade.

Fitness and beauty are just the beginning, says Google. More service categories will be coming to the Reserve with Google bookings program.