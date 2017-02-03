Everything you need to know about SEO, delivered every Thursday.
Google adds a new carousel to let you expand the search results
Google has added a new method for expanding your search results with a carousel across the top.
Google is now letting searchers filter down their search results and/or expand their search results using a carousel-style slider at the top of the desktop and mobile search results. If you search for [baby clothes], [kids clothing] and more, Google will show you this slider.
Here is a screen shot of it on desktop and mobile:
This is not the prettiest user interface I’ve seen from Google, and when you click on one, it doesn’t filter within your existing search. Instead it will take you to a new search. So if I searched for [kids clothing] and the shoe filter shows me results for shoes, not kids’ shoes.
Hat tip to @chris_at_b449.
