Everything you need to know about SEO, delivered every Thursday.

Google is now letting searchers filter down their search results and/or expand their search results using a carousel-style slider at the top of the desktop and mobile search results. If you search for [baby clothes], [kids clothing] and more, Google will show you this slider.

Here is a screen shot of it on desktop and mobile:

This is not the prettiest user interface I’ve seen from Google, and when you click on one, it doesn’t filter within your existing search. Instead it will take you to a new search. So if I searched for [kids clothing] and the shoe filter shows me results for shoes, not kids’ shoes.

Hat tip to @chris_at_b449.