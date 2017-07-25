Google has begun testing a new filter for the hotel search results they provide in both web search and local search. You can now filter your hotel searches for “vacation rentals.” Skift was first to notice this Google test but now we at Search Engine Land are able to replicate it.

Try a search for [hotels in paris] and look at the accommodations filter, you may see a filter for “vacation rentals.” Here is a screen shot from Google’s web results:

If you click into more details, you can continue to filter the results by vacation rental within the hotel search Google interface:

Google would not give Skift a comment on this feature, but it is not surprising that more filters for hotel searches continue to be added in order to narrow down and improve the listings for searchers.