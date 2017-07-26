Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is adding a bid adjustment in AdWords specifically for calls.

The bid adjustment for calls informs how often call information appears in mobile search ads.

From the announcement:

For example, if you’re a travel advertiser, you may see higher order values from calls because it can be easier to cross-sell rental cars, group tours and other vacation add-ons during a live conversation. Raise your call bid adjustments to show call extensions more frequently and drive more of these high-value call conversions.

The bid adjustment range is -90 percent to +900 percent.

Note, that this option is only available in campaigns created in accessed from the new AdWords interface. (Update: After we asked about the original language on the help page, Google updated it to clarify that this is available for any campaign in the new interface). Calls are also listed under “Interactions” in the UI, so it looks like we will see more of these in the future, such as an interaction bid adjustment for location information.

Is AdWords going the way of the airline industry? Is paying to get call extensions shown more often the new get-more-legroom?

Bid adjustments for call extensions is just the latest feature to roll out exclusively in the new AdWords experience.