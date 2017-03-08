Last summer, Google began a test showing business names in the headlines of call-only ads after the phone number. The change led to better conversion outcomes, and Google is now rolling it out of testing globally.

This was one of several announcements made around call-only ads and call extensions Google made on Wednesday.

Account-level call extensions

For advertisers that use one main number for call extensions, Google is rolling out account-level call extensions this week. These advertisers will no longer have to apply the same call extension to multiple times within their accounts.

Call extensions details at keyword and ad levels

Reporting columns for “Phone impressions” and “Phone calls” will soon be available to see phone-through rates at the keyword and ad levels in the AdWords interface.

Automated call extensions are coming to more advertisers

Google is going to be including more advertisers in automated call extensions over the coming months. This is the program, introduced in January, in which Google automatically pulls phone numbers featured on landing pages and sets up call extensions in advertisers’ accounts that don’t already have them. If you’ve got call extensions set up, you don’t have to worry about this. If you intentionally don’t use call extensions, see our previous coverage linked above on how to opt out.

In January, Google also announced that Location extensions may display local-specific phone numbers in ads rather than a central number.