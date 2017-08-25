Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

A few weeks ago, Google revamped the look and feel of the AdWords Sitelinks to make them a carousel tappable format. But with that change, Google has also doubled the number of sitelinks you can show on your AdWords search ads from four to eight.

The updated help documentation use to say that on mobile devices it would “show up to 4 links” and now it reads “it can show up to 8 links” on mobile devices.

Avner Pinchover sent us screen shots of the before and after in the help documents.

Before, it said 4 links:

And now it says 8 links: