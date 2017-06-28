For several months now, Google has been encouraging advertisers to run many ad variations in their ad groups. The message is essentially, “Ditch your manual A/B testing and let our machine learning-powered systems figure out the best ad with the best mix of extensions to show for each auction scenario.”

Now, it looks like Google is trying out a feature to make it easier for more advertisers to adopt even basic ad testing. Digital marketing strategist Conrad O’Connell spotted a new option in the old/current AdWords interface to “Create a second ad with headlines in reverse order.” Check the box, and automatically create an A/B headline test.

I’m not seeing it yet in the new or old AdWords interface, but it’s an interesting idea to make at least one ad test option as easy as checking a box.

A Google spokesperson said, “We’re always experimenting with the ways to create the best possible experience for our users but have nothing to announce at the time.”