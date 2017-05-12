Many users around the globe are noticing a new keyword bidding interface in the AdWords UI today. Clicking to update the Max CPC on a keyword brings up a new look with suggestions tailored to the specific keyword.

Kelly Baker, paid media manager at UK-based digital marketing agency Prodo, tweeted a look at the options users will see when they click to change a keyword bid:

@sengineland Loving this new keyword bidding feature in @adwords, have you noticed it at all? Happy to give you more info! #ppcchat #ppc pic.twitter.com/Y2oNkt5saK — Kelly Baker (@ProdoKelly) May 12, 2017

Instead of just showing a single dialogue box like this…

… Google will show bid suggestions for various page positions, even if the bid simulator is not available for the keyword. Google may show one, two or three bid suggestions depending on the current standing on the keyword bid. For example, when bids are below the first page bid, Google may just show the one bid recommendation to get shown on page one with regular frequency.

Also notice the language Google is using. Instead of “top of page,” Google makes a suggestion to show “Above all organic search results.” (I can’t help but feel a little stab at SEO with that.) Instead of “first position,” Google suggests a bid to show “Above all other ads.” The new phrasing is probably clearer for newer users and also reflects the fewer ad position options with right rail ads gone.

This is still rolling out, so you may not see it in your accounts just yet.