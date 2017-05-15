Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Last month, Search Engine Land reported that changes to Quality Score reporting may be on the way. Now they’re here. Google has added seven new Quality Score reporting columns that will provide much more visibility.

The big new development is advertisers will finally get some historical Quality Score data in AdWords. Four new columns — “Qual. Score (hist.),” “Landing page exper. (hist.),” “Ad relevance (hist.)” and “Exp. CTR (hist.)” — show the last known score in the selected date range (as far back as January 2016).

By segmenting data by day, advertisers can see how end-of-day Quality Scores changed over time. Note the “Qual. score” column will show the current Quality Score, even if you’re looking at another date range.

If there’s not enough impression and click data to report, the a score will not be reported.

Additionally, advertisers won’t have to hover over the little bubble icon next to each keyword to get feedback on current Quality Score factors. New columns show breakouts for:

Expected Click-through Rate

Ad Relevance

Landing Page Experience

The new Quality Score columns are also available at the manager account level, and will be available soon in the Report Editor in AdWords.

Google made this level of Quality Score data available via the AdWords API in March 2016. I recommend reading Brad Geddes’ Search Engine Land post from that time for thoughts on how to start thinking about using this data.