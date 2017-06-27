Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google seems to have been rolling out a large search algorithm update starting sometime around Sunday, June 25. Google’s John Mueller said, “We make updates all the time,” when asked specifically about the speculation around a Google update. In my opinion, there was an algorithm update to the Google search rankings over the past few days that is still rolling out.

Google technically did not confirm it, outside of John Mueller’s typical reply to any questions around an algorithm update. But based on the industry chatter that I track closely and the automated tracking tools from Mozcast, SERPMetrics, Algoroo, Advanced Web Rankings, Accuranker, RankRanger and SEMRush, among other tools, it seems there was a real Google algorithm update.

Again, Google’s PR team did not officially confirm it outside of John Mueller’s tweet.

Seeing the same site flying up in one country and down in the other. — Dawn Anderson (@dawnieando) June 26, 2017

Experiencing a huge fluctuation in the rankings. Some keywords received a boost and some went from page 1 to 3 — Deepak Kumar (@deepak_387) June 27, 2017

We suspect the same thing. Clients from the first page got dropped. Do let us know if you get any more info. — MegReb (@meg_reb) June 27, 2017

Check your analytics and rankings. You may be surprised to see changes in your traffic — hopefully for the better.

Postscript: John Mueller from Google clarified that his tweet above did not confirm anything and Google did not confirm there was a specific update. He said this on June 28th: