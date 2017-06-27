Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google algorithm update may be rolling out since June 25
Did you notice changes in your Google organic search traffic or rankings? There may have been a serious Google algorithm update.
Google seems to have been rolling out a large search algorithm update starting sometime around Sunday, June 25. Google’s John Mueller said, “We make updates all the time,” when asked specifically about the speculation around a Google update. In my opinion, there was an algorithm update to the Google search rankings over the past few days that is still rolling out.
Google technically did not confirm it, outside of John Mueller’s typical reply to any questions around an algorithm update. But based on the industry chatter that I track closely and the automated tracking tools from Mozcast, SERPMetrics, Algoroo, Advanced Web Rankings, Accuranker, RankRanger and SEMRush, among other tools, it seems there was a real Google algorithm update.
Again, Google’s PR team did not officially confirm it outside of John Mueller’s tweet.
Here are some screen shots of those popular tracking tools:
Here are some random tweets from industry SEOs:
Check your analytics and rankings. You may be surprised to see changes in your traffic — hopefully for the better.
Postscript: John Mueller from Google clarified that his tweet above did not confirm anything and Google did not confirm there was a specific update. He said this on June 28th:
There's nothing confirmed from our side, this is all just random chatter. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
— John ☆.o(≧▽≦)o.☆ (@JohnMu) June 28, 2017
