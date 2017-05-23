Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

At Tuesday’s Google Marketing Next event, Google announced more integrations for AMP for Display and Search advertisers.

For search advertisers, Google is launching a beta to serve AMP-enabled landing pages on mobile from Search ads. After users click a search ad from mobile, the ad will direct to the AMP landing page that can serve up much faster than standard landing pages. When creating ads in AdWords, advertisers will be able to designate an AMP-enabled landing page at the ad level. Google says early testing has shown improved user behavior and conversion outcomes.

On the Google Display Network, Google will automatically convert display ads to AMP. Google has found AMP ads can load up to five seconds faster than standard display ad builds.

AMP ads on GDN can load up to 5x faster. pic.twitter.com/6E9qOaBif3 — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) May 23, 2017

Google is currently working on unifying unique users who visit both AMP and non-AMP pages in Analytics. At I/O last week, Google also made several announcements about its push to make AMP the standard for the mobile web.

