Google has updated its beta app for Android, adding shortcuts for frequently used features to the Google Now home screen.

According to a report from Venture Beat, widgets for the weather, nearby restaurants and more appear when a user taps inside the Google Search box.

From Venture Beat:

If you’re on version 6.10.35 of the Google app beta, you’ll see a weather shortcut, which shows the location and temperature, alongside an icon representing the weather. It also shows widgets for nearby restaurants, Solitaire, “I’m feeling curious” (which shows a random question and answer), a calculator, nearby ATMs, Tic Tac Toe, a coin flip, My Events (which displays upcoming events listed in your Google Calendar), and nearby coffee shops.

The Venture Beat report says anyone with Google’s new Pixel or Pixel XL phone can swipe right on the home screen to display the shortcuts, which are updated based on frequency of use.

Venture Beat notes the app updates are not available on iOS or for Android users who do not have the beta version of the Google app.