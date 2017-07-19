Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is testing a new feature to let searchers add more data to the movie results displayed in the Google search results.

Some searchers are receiving notifications from Google asking them to tag the movie they just searched for with critic-like adjectives, such as “strong acting,” “over-hyped,” “plot twist,” “authentic acting” and many more.

Search Marketer Paul Shapiro first spotted this and shared screen shots of the apparent Google search test with us on Twitter.

Here is how the searcher is presented to “vote for tags” on a movie. Google is saying it will help others decide if they should see the movie or not.

Here are the buttons around what tags a searcher can select for this specific movie:

Again, this seems to be a test that Google is running around movie searches.