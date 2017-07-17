Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google is currently testing a new design and user interface for the Google Search Console. The new user interface takes a design look from the revised mobile-friendly testing tool that launched less than a year ago.

It seems Google has been beta testing this new user interface for some time and now is starting to slowly roll this out to some users.

Alan Bleiweiss is part of this beta test and he emailed me several screen shots of the new design and user interface. Here are those screen shots: