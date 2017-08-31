Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

About a week ago, Scott Hendison reported that the Google My Business insights tools were not reporting accurately with the photos section of your listings. Google Insights within Google My Business shows analytics around your Google My Business local listings in Google Search and Google Maps.

A week ago, the data for reports around the photos you have in your listings stopped appearing and seemed to have completely paused. Then, on August 28, the data started to fill back up again, but there was a there was a gap between August 16 and August 20.

A Google spokesperson last night confirmed with Search Engine Land that they have finally identified the issue and have resolved the data issue. All data should now be fully restored and visible to Google My Business owners.

Here is how the report looked a week ago, compared to a few days ago, compared to today: