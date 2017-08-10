Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has added the ability for local businesses in specific categories, such as restaurants, to add new URLs to their profiles to hyperlink searchers directly to a landing page where they can take specific actions. Some of these actions include placing a reservation or an online order, make an appointment and more.

Google posted the news about it on their release notes page saying:

Add links to specific actions like online orders or reservations. Make it easier for customers to take action directly from your listing.

The help center article has been updated to explain the steps for businesses to take to add these URLs. I should note, these new URLs are visible only to select categories of businesses. The actions include:

booking an appointment

placing an order

reserving a table

searching for items

viewing the menu

Mike Blumenthal grabbed some screen shots of some of his clients with some of the action URLs. Here is one of those screen shots.