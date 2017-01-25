Mike Blumenthal reports Google is rolling out a new interface for businesses to manage their photos for their Google Maps listing.

The new interface has replaced categories with tags, it added a new way to post your cover photo, the profile photo and a your company’s logo. “While the profile photo interface is easy to use, it is still not clear whether Google will use that photo or override it with their algorithm based preferences,” Mike added.

Here are some screen shots of the new interface. I should add, I currently do not see this interface for my business listing yet but I guess it is rolling out slowly?