Google My Business has updated its monthly insights email, the email they send business owners summarizing the statistics and analytics around how well their Google local listing is performing.

The new email is much more visually appealing than the previous email and shares a lot more data as well. The original email shared the views on your business, the number of people who clicked to get directions and the number of people who called your business from the listing. The new email shares all of that plus visits to your website, reviews, the type of searches you were found for and the percentage increase or decrease month to month for most of this data.

Below are screen shots from my listing and Mike Blumenthal’s post showing the email. Notice that mine is different from the one Mike shared, so I guess Google may tailor the data based on the type of business.

Here are copies of the old email: