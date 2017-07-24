Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is joining the Alphabet board of directors, effective last week. Pichai has been at Google since 2004 and CEO since 2015, when the formation of Alphabet was announced.

In addition to Pichai, the Alphabet board includes:

Larry Page

Sergey Brin

Eric E. Schmidt

L. John Doerr

Roger W. Ferguson, Jr.

Diane B. Greene

John L. Hennessy

Ann Mather

Alan R. Mulally

Paul S. Otellini

K. Ram Shriram

Shirley M. Tilghman

Since the time that Pichai was appointed CEO, Google’s stock has increased in value from roughly $650 to $995. Google remains the most important business unit in the Alphabet portfolio and delivers the vast majority of its revenue.

Later this afternoon Google will report quarterly earnings.