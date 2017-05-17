Google has announced at I/O that they are rolling out a job search feature called “Google for Jobs” in the coming weeks. We first spotted Google testing this a few weeks ago, and the screen shots we shared there were similar to what we saw in the test.

Here is the tweet from Google on this release:

With Google for Jobs, we'll use machine learning to help people find jobs, and make it easier for companies to find talent. #io17 pic.twitter.com/OOZv945Nih — Google (@Google) May 17, 2017

Google would not originally confirm that they were launching a job search feature, but now they have at I/O. How this might impact job search engines like Monster and others is unclear. Google said they will be giving developers a way to send them job listings. This includes companies like LinkedIn, Monster and other job search engines. So time will tell how competitive this will be with those job search engines.