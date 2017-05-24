Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has confirmed with Search Engine Land that it is now rolling out a new user interface and feature set around local reviews for hotels. Earlier this month, we saw Google begin testing new hotel reviews features, and now Google has begun to roll them out. Sergey Alakov was the first to notice these beginning to roll out.

A Google spokesperson confirmed this with us just now and said in a statement:

Google is continually improving the information shown to people to help them make decisions about where to go. When people are searching for a hotel to stay at, we want to ensure we make it easy for people to find useful and relevant web reviews about that place to help them make informed decisions.

The new hotel reviews interface added some core features. Here are a few:

Third-party reviews show in a carousel for some of the listings.

The review overview section has a more robust interface showing stronger colors and reviews also by attribute.

The detailed review section will show a graphical user interface based on type of travel.

Here are some screen shots we are able to see now of the new interface: