

This is the Google update all search marketers have been waiting for! We’re thrilled to announce that Google will again host an evening of fun and activities for the SEO and SEM community attending* Search Engine Land’s upcoming Search Marketing Expo & Conference in San Jose, CA.

Last year, during the SMX West event, 500 hundred lucky search marketers were thrilled to attend the first “Google Dance” since 2008 at the Googleplex in Mountain View. Attendees were treated to entertainment, demo stations, food and drinks while networking with Googlers and search industry peers.

From 2002 to 2008, the Google Dance became an annual gathering of search marketers at Google HQ, aptly named after the fluctuations of Google’s search results after an algorithm update. You can learn more about the history of the Google Dance here.

In 2016, Googlers Gary Illyes and Nathan Johns were responsible for bringing back the popular event, much to the delight of SMX West attendees lucky enough to attend. For many search marketers, it was their first visit to the flagship Google campus.

Dave Besbris welcomes us to #GoogleDance and strongly encourages we pocket our phones for the night, so… 👋🏻❤️ #SMX pic.twitter.com/532mjtT7eG — Search Engine Land (@sengineland) March 3, 2016

Google Dance 2017

The Google Dance will happen on Wednesday, March 22, from 7:30pm to 11:00pm PT, at the main Google campus. Transportation from the SMX conference venue in San Jose will be provided and begins at 6:30pm, with return shuttle service.

*Attendance is open to the first 500 SMX West full, three-day All Access conference pass holders. (Sorry, one-day All Access, workshop, bootcamp only or EXPO+ pass holders are not eligible to attend the 2017 Google Dance.)

If you have already purchased a 2017 SMX West All Access pass (or are a speaker), you can login into your registration record now to confirm your RSVP for the Google Dance (check your confirmation email for your password).

If you still need to purchase an SMX West pass, don’t wait – do so now to secure your spot at the Google Dance before all tickets are gone.

Visit the SMX event site now to learn more about the conference and view the full agenda. Select the three-day All Access pass and choose YES when presented with the option to confirm your RSVP to the Google Dance. More details are also on the SMX networking page.

We’re looking forward to seeing many of our readers at SMX West and the Google Dance!