AdWords MCC account users can now create reports for multiple clients more easily in Google Data Studio.

An updated AdWords connector in Data Studio lets MCC account managers to select individual or multiple sub-accounts as a data source, rather than having to select the entire MCC.

The connector also enables MCC account users to filter sub-accounts by currency. If the selected accounts use different currencies, the connector will automatically remove currency fields like Cost and Average CPC, which can’t be aggregated properly when different currencies are included in the same report.

As of this week, Data Studio users can create an unlimited number of reports in their accounts. That move plus this update makes Data Studio much more powerful for agencies, in particular. Also this week, Data Studio added a connector to Google Search Console.