Google’s reporting and data visualization tool, Data Studio, now integrates with Google Search Console.

Search Console joins AdWords and Google Analytics among others as a data source for report building. Marketers can build reports that include only Search Console data, or combine it with other sources to compare paid versus organic traffic trends, for example.

Search Console metrics can be aggregated by either site or by page in the Data Source creation flow within Google Data Studio by selecting either “Site Impression” or “URL Impression”.

As of last week, users can build an unlimited number of reports in Google Data Studio. The email used for the Data Studio account needs to have access to Search Console in order to use it as a data source.