Last night, Google sent email notifications via Google Search Console to site owners that have forms on web pages over HTTP. These pages will be marked as not secure in Chrome 62 starting in October 2017. This is not a new notification. Google warned us of this a few months ago.

Google said, “Beginning in October 2017, Chrome will show the ‘Not secure’ warning in two additional situations: when users enter data on an HTTP page, and on all HTTP pages visited in Incognito mode.”

The emails that went out last night had the subject line, “Chrome will show security warnings for” and explained where they need to add HTTPS and more details on how to. Here is a copy of one of those email notifications:

This is how Chrome will show the warning based on the type of browser and page:

Here is how it will look as a user starts filling out a form:

For more details, see the original blog post over here.