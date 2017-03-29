Google is expanding support for rich cards globally. Yesterday, Google updated the blog post that originally announced this feature back in May 2016. In this update, Google said rich cards are now available globally.

Originally, rich cards launched in the US just for movie and recipe websites. That has expanded over the months, both in terms the types of websites that are supported and what geographic versions of Google search support it.

Now, rich cards are fully supported globally. Google wrote:

In 2016, we launched rich cards in the US, creating a new way for site owners to present previews of their content on the Search results page. Starting today, sites all over the world can now build rich cards across Google Search. By building Rich Cards, you have a new opportunity to attract more engaged users to your page. Users can swipe through recipes in the UK from sites like BBC Good Food or browse movies in Mexico from Cinepapaya or view restaurants in Germany from Prinz.de. Also, rich cards support the AMP format. So if you build AMP pages, users will be able to swipe near instantly from page to page.

Google has not written or announced this expansion on any of their channels yet. We found this thanks to a tip from @ShobhitSaxena22.