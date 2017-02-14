Everything you need to know about SEO, delivered every Thursday.

Google has made a change to the featured snippets where often, right after the featured snippets are displayed in the search results, the “people also ask” box follows.

This started happening yesterday, and it can be found for many of the queries that trigger a featured snippet. It does not show for all, but it does show for many.

Here are two screen shots of how it looks with the people also ask directly after the featured snippets:

Here is an example of a featured snippet that currently doesn’t have the “people also ask” feature after it:

It is unclear if this change is a new search feature or a bug with the search results.