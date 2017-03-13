Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google Search Console has a new bug. Today, it is missing a whole day of data in the Search Analytics report. But you don’t have to worry, it is not anything you’ve done wrong. Google is aware of the issue and is working on fixing it.

The day that is missing is March 9, 2017, which is an inconvenient date, since it is around the same time as this Google Fred update.

John Mueller from Google said on Twitter, “We’re aware of it and should have the missing data point soon.”

@JeremyJavis @googlewmc We're aware of it and should have the missing data point soon. Thanks for pinging! — John ☆.o(≧▽≦)o.☆ (@JohnMu) March 13, 2017

This issue is not new. It actually happened before 11 months ago.

Again, no need to panic, this is just a reporting bug in Google Search Console.