Google to fix missing data from Search Console analytics report soon
No need to panic over the Google Search Analytics report's confirmed bug. You did not lose a whole day of rankings or traffic.
Google Search Console has a new bug. Today, it is missing a whole day of data in the Search Analytics report. But you don’t have to worry, it is not anything you’ve done wrong. Google is aware of the issue and is working on fixing it.
The day that is missing is March 9, 2017, which is an inconvenient date, since it is around the same time as this Google Fred update.
John Mueller from Google said on Twitter, “We’re aware of it and should have the missing data point soon.”
This issue is not new. It actually happened before 11 months ago.
Again, no need to panic, this is just a reporting bug in Google Search Console.
