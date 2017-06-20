Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

It’s now official: Job listings are coming to Google’s search results in a much more prominent way. And the company is now offering a formal path for outsiders to add job listings to the new feature in Google search.

Google announced this morning that they are now opening up job listings within Google search to all developers and site owners. The new jobs display within Google search doesn’t have a formal name. However, it’s part of the overall Google for Jobs initiative that Google previewed last month at the Google I/O conference.

At that time, Google did not say how to get your job listings into this feature. Well, now Google has published a guide to job posting structured data that gives clear advice on what developers need to do to get their job listings into this new Google for Jobs search feature.

There are two basic steps you need to take:

(1) Mark up your job listings with job posting structured data.

(2) Submit a sitemap (or an RSS or Atom feed) with a date for each listing.

If you have 100,000 job openings on your site or you process 10,000 job listing changes per day, then you can apply to use the “high change rate” feature by filling out this form.

The job search structured data can be validated with the structured data testing tool, and you can even preview those listings. Google also promised to add a new filter to the Search Analytics report in the Google Search Console specifically to track how well your job listings are doing in Google search.

Here is a screen shot of the feature in web search:

Google has more technical documentation on how this works over here.