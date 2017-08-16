Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Starting today, Google will return “at-a-glance” local pollen levels for pollen and allergy-related searches on mobile.

Google says it worked with The Weather Channel to pull the pollen index and forecast data. Clicking the “More about seasonal allergies” link will take you to more detailed information on pollen counts.

In addition to the new pollen search feature, Google has included an option for allergy sufferers to receive a reminder via the Google app for notifications on pollen levels and forecasts.



Google says one in five Americans suffers from seasonal allergies, and that allergy symptoms spike in April, May and September.