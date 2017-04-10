Google has set the date for its annual event where the company shares research and future updates for its ads and analytics products. The keynote will broadcast from San Francisco at 9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET on Tuesday, May 23.

Formally called Google Performance Summit, the showcase has a new name this year — Google Marketing Next — and will include updates on DoubleClick, in addition to AdWords and Analytics.

“Watch live as my team and I share new Ads, Analytics and DoubleClick innovations designed to improve your ability to reach consumers, simplify campaign measurement and increase your productivity,” wrote Sridhar Ramaswamy, SVP of Ads and Commerce at Google, in a blog post Monday. “We’ll also give you a sneak peek at how brands are starting to use the Google Assistant to delight customers.”

Marketers can register now for the livestream, which will air on the AdWords, DoubleClick and Analytics blogs.