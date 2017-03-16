Sign up for weekly recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google Home gets ‘Beauty & The Beast’ promo, but Google says it’s not an ad
Appears to be the first-ever commercialization of Google's home assistant product.
Danny Sullivan on March 16, 2017 at 3:21 pm
Ask Google Home what your day is like today, and it will remind you that Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is opening. Google says this isn’t an ad. But it’s definitely an out-of-the-ordinary cooperation with a Google Home “partner.”
The promotion was spotted by Bryson Meunier, whose child was definitely excited to hear the news delivered by Google Home (Listen for the cute “yeah!” at the end):
